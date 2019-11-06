Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Microsoft tests 4-day workweek; productivity jumped 40%

Top Stories

by: Alexa Mae Asperin and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(KRON/CNN) — Microsoft introduced a trial at its campus in Japan over the summer and it had some unexpected results.

For the month of August, employees worked a 4-day work week – and were urged to cut down on time spent on emails and in meetings.

The results might surprise you!

While the time spent at work went down, productivity went up.

The increase wasn’t insignificant – employee productivity went up almost 40% and the impact was widespread.

More than 90% of Microsoft’s 2,000+ employees said they were impacted by the new measures, according to the company.

In addition to the effect on employees, the company also saved on other resources, like electricity.

Microsoft plans to conduct another experiment in Japan later this year.

Employees will be asked to brainstorm new measures to improve the work-life balance and overall efficiency.

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Generally clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar