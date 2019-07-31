Medical marijuana being tested before sale next week

“Now it’s bottled. Now it’s sealed. This is the last step before the patient gets it”. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry.

LAFAYETTE, LA — Excitement bottled up for years by patients could finally be released as early as next Monday.

Within one week medical marijuana should be available in Louisiana. The Department of Agriculture is testing the final batches. Commissioner Mike Strain is in charge of the process. He says he’s making sure everything as safely and efficiently possible.

Commissioner Strain said they are testing the final batches “To make sure that it is homogeneous. In other words that the first bottle and the one-thousand bottle all have the same levels of THC and CBD’s and also to make sure it’s free of any biological contamination.”

It’s a thorough process, but some argue it should further along including Cajun Cannabis Owner, Travis DeYoung.

“I definitely think it’s a good thing because it’s a move in the right direction. I’m ready for it to move faster”. Travis DeYoung, Cajun Cannabis Owner

DeYoung’s business serves hemp products, the sister plant of marijuana which has less of the THC chemical that makes people high.

DeYoung told me the delay might have helped his business. “I think that’s why the CBD business has been able to proliferate so well because they drug their feet”, DeYoung said.

While DeYoung would love a faster process and eventually recreational marijuana, state lawmakers chose to start small with different flavored droppers but no just smoking yet.

89 physicians are credentialed to recommend medical marijuana at nine medical marijuana pharmacies across the state.

Commissioner Strain said he’s proud of what his department has accomplished, “We’ve come from a concept that was in the legislature to actually delivering a product now, so we look forward to the next phase.

The next phase includes developing inhalers as a form of prescribing the drug and researching ways to serve more diseases.

All the medical marijuana available next week was grown at LSU.

Their first batch was approved in late February but has been held so there is enough supply to meet demand.

The marijuana planted by Southern University last week is expected to hit shelves in late Fall.