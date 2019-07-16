Live Now
Mayor Jennifer Vidrine: Hard rain passes, warns residents not to get comfortable, instead stay conscious

As the breaks in the rain become more frequent, Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine becomes more optimistic about the city’s situation.

Earlier the majority of the streets in Ville Platte were closed and people had no choice but to wait it out.

The mayor says in a matter of 3 hours, the city of Ville Platte accumulated 15 inches of rain.

“Sadly to say some people had water in their homes and flooded; where that never happened before. This was a very very exceptional type of rain, a hard rain and a sweeping rain”

Mayor Vidrine says as the city sees the flooding clear up, she wants to remind residents to stay vigilant about being safe because as night falls, and if the rain returns, there could be more flooding.

“The way the storm is going, don’t get comfortable stay conscious and make sure things are still in place. City workers are still out there. We’re gonna be on standby throughout the day and throughout the night in case more rain falls.”

Ville Platte resident Pastor Freddie jack says flood water is nothing to play with.

“You never know if there is a sinkhole or anything developing with all this rain so take every necessary precaution and be safe.”

