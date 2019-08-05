Mass shootings in the United States, 2019: News 10’s Rebeca Marroquin breaks it down

There’s still about five months left in the year.

But according to data from the nonprofit, Gun Violence Archive, which tracks every mass shooting in the country, there’s been more mass shootings than there have been days in 2019.

Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as any incident in which at least four people were shot, excluding the shooter.

Based on this definition, they report that, as of Sunday which was the 216th day of the year, there have been 251 mass shootings in the United States.

The last time the mass shooting toll exceeded days of the year was in 2016, which had 382 mass shootings. The past two years came close, with 2017 having 346 mass shootings and 2018 having 340.

Within this same definition, in just the past eight days, five different mass shootings have made national headlines.

First, the shooting at a Walmart in Southaven, Mississippi. Where two people were killed and two others injured. The suspect, Martez Abram, was described as a disgruntled employee of the retail store.

Then, the shooting at a Brooklyn community festival, where one person was killed and 11 others were injured. According to officials, the gunshots rang out from a playground area in the park where the festival was taking place.

After that came the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in the San Francisco Bay Area. There, three people were killed and 15 others were injured. A 6-year-old boy was one of those killed.

Now, in just the past day, the shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Where, 20 people were killed and 26 others were wounded. This was the deadliest shooting of the year so far.

And most recently, the shooting in a historic district of Dayton, Ohio. Where 9 people were killed and 27 injured. Of those killed, the shooter’s sister.

In just those five mass shootings– which, again, have only happened in the past eight days– over 100 people were shot. 116 to be exact… 81 Of those injuries. 35 Lives lost.