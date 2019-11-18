Live Now
Man’s extremely relatable post about wife’s hours-long Target run goes viral

ATLANTA — It’s no secret that Target fans take their trips to the store seriously. Very seriously.

There are even, apparently, psychological reasons behind why people flock to the retailer for what they describe as “mini-vacations” to their “happy place.” But one man’s lament about his Target-obsessed wife’s trip is definitely striking a chord online.

Jeremy Tuck shared a photo on Facebook of him in parking lot of an Atlanta-area Target with a hand-written sign on cardboard that read: “NOT HOMELESS … WIFE IN TARGET 2+ HOURS … PLEASE HELP!”

His message: “I will not be silent!”

The hilariously relatable post has gone viral, garnering 80,000 shares and more than 15,000 reactions.

More than 600 people have also commented on the post – including Tuck’s own wife Akila, who sees nothing wrong with her Target obsession, writing: “I mean what do you expect from someone who even had a surprise Target baby shower!! #targetforever 🎯”

