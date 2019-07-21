Man trapped in home since Hurricane Barry rescued by St. Landry Parish sheriff deputies

Deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Unit rescued a man who had been trapped inside his home on Dutch Road since Hurricane Barry made landfall last weekend.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office identified the man as Mr. Dalcourt, and said he was confined to his home due to waist deep floodwaters overtaking his yard and the road around his home.

Only one of the deputies who assisted in the rescue was pictured and has been identified as Sgt. Eliot Bertrand.