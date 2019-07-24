UPDATE: Suspect arrested, rifle recovered after standoff in Lafayette

UPDATE: Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber has confirmed that the suspect in an afternoon standoff on Verot School Road in Lafayette, has surrendered and been arrested.

“A four hour standoff is over after LPSO Deputies were executing a warrant for 47-year-old Jason Pike. He fired a shot at the deputies, but he was arrested peacefully in the end.”

Both directions of the 4800 block of Verot School Road were blocked off Wednesday evening for several hours.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Deputies were executing a warrant for

domestic aggravated assault and theft for Jason Pike.

Deputies have dealt with him in the past before.

Just six months ago, deputies were issuing a different warrant for him.

however, this time, pike escalated quickly firing a shot from his rifle at deputies.

no one was injured.

“Once somebody uses a firearm, the dynamics of the situation change. So I’m very, very happy that this was a peaceful resolution and no one, not my deputies, and certainly not the suspect, no one was injured.”

“Now again, law enforcement has dealt with Pike before, but again, in the end, it was a peaceful resolution.

Reporting in Lafayette, Sylvia Masters KLFY News Ten.”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Deputies are at a residence in the 4800 block of Verot School Road where a man has reportedly barricaded himself.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman John Mowell, deputies were attempting to issue a warrant at the home when a suspect shot at them. SWAT and State Police is on scene.

The shooting happened at approximately at 3 p.m.

“We are anyone to avoid this area completely,” Mowell said. He said the suspect was involved in a standoff with deputies about six months.

Still an active scene in the 4800 block of Verot School Rd. Both directions are blocked off. A man is reportedly barricaded inside his home after LPSO Deputies were executing a warrant for him and he fired a shot at a deputy. pic.twitter.com/36Dcybh7pO — Sylvia Masters KLFY (@SMastersKLFY) July 24, 2019

“We are hoping to get this resolved peacefully,” Mowell said told News 10’s Sylvia Masters.

This is a developing story.