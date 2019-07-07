Man accused of brutally beating woman on shoulder of I-10 westbound

Police arrested a man who was allegedly caught beating his girlfriend on the interstate, Friday afternoon.

23-year-old Ty Thibodeaux of Port Allen was seen by multiple witnesses, assaulting a woman, police say was his girlfriend.

The incident happened on the shoulder of I-10 westbound shortly before 7 P.M.

According to the arrest report, Thibodeaux threatened a witness who tried to help and forced the victim to drive him further down the interstate where he was pulled over and arrested.

The victim suffered multiple injuries including a broken eye socket.

Thibdeaux faces charges of second degree battery.