UL Lafayette President, Dr. Joseph Savoie was in attendance for homecoming festivities this weekend and decided to show off some of his best dance moves.

Savoie and his wife, Mrs. Gail joined faculty, staff, alumni, and students for a performance of the classic dance hit, the Cupid Shuffle, led by the artist himself and parade grand marshal Bryson “Cupid” Bernard.

The 2019 Homecoming theme was “Embrace the Culture.”