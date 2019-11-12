Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LSU’s Orgeron says locker room comments were ‘fiery moment’

Top Stories

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates with his players after defeating Alabama 46-41 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

BATON ROUGE (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says his boisterous and sometimes profane locker room speech after the top-ranked Tigers beat Alabama was not meant for public consumption and not meant to hurt anyone.


An unidentified LSU player posted about 14 seconds of the speech on social media after Saturday night’s 46-41 victory in Tuscaloosa. A rowdy Orgeron can be heard yelling that LSU is going to beat Alabama in recruiting and “every time they see us.” Orgeron also uses an expletive to mock Alabama’s “Roll Tide” rallying cry.


“The things that I say outside, to the media, those are things I want to get out, and if I wanted that to get out, I would have said that outside,” Orgeron said Monday when asked about the social media post. “You get emotional. You talk to your team — it’s your family. Just like we all talk to our family.
“We talk around the dinner table and say some things that outside the family we don’t say. It was no means to hurt anybody — nothing like that. It was just a fiery moment, a very emotional moment. I think that’s all that was.”


The social media post has been taken down and LSU declined to identify the player.


Orgeron said he spoke to the player who broadcast that portion of the locker room celebration and that the player “felt bad.”


The victory gave unbeaten LSU (9-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) an inside track to the SEC championship game and potential College Football Playoff berth. The Tigers play next on Saturday night at Mississippi (4-6, 2-4) in a game nicknamed the Magnolia Bowl.

Story via The Associated Press

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
18 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low 34F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
35°F Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low 34F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

45°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 34F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 34F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with rain showers. Low 32F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Windy with rain showers. Low 32F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

45°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low 33F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low 33F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

47°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories