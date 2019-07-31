State Police releases statement about investigation into Josef Richardson’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA)- Lawyers, supporters and family members gathered at the West Baton Rouge Courthouse to talk about seeking justice for Josef Richardson.

After that news conference, the Louisiana State Police released this statement:

The Louisiana State Police is committed to conducting a thorough, independent and impartial investigation. However, the investigative process takes time.

There is no room for error when we are working to gather all of the facts. The premature release of information can in fact affect the totality of the investigation.

We have full confidence in our investigative team and the integrity they bring to the investigation. We are asking for patience as we continue this process. At the conclusion of the investigation, our findings will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.

