LPD UPDATE: Five arrested in Lilly Street murder investigation, victim identified

LAFAYETTE, La.(KLFY)- UPDATE: Five suspects are now facing charges in the murder of a 36-year-old man in a shooting on Lilly Street.

The Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 36-year-old John C. Willis. He was shot multiple times, investigators said.

On Friday, Lafayette Police Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offenders Task Force located and arrested the following:

Deontre Batiste, 24, of Lafayette, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Deontre Batiste (LPD)

Shawatha Boyd , 27, of Lafayette, has been charged with Accessory after the fact to second degree murder.

Shawatha Boyd (LPD)

Kenyatta Fails, 29, of Lafayette, has been charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder.

All three suspects were located in Lake Charles Louisiana after a traffic stop. All have been booked into the Calcasieu Parish jail.

Two additional suspects are also facing accessory after the fact charges in the murder investigation.

On Thursday, July 4, Demarcus Thomas, 29, and 49-year-old Christopher Williams were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the 200 block of Lilly Street.

ORIGINAL: In the early hours Thursday morning, Lafayette Police responded to a call in the 200 block of Lilly St. in regards to shots fired.

Upon arrival officers found man dead suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of a home.

At this time no arrests have been made. The investigation remains on going.

Anyone with information about the shooting to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS (8477).