LPD: Suspect wanted in connection with shots fired at off-duty officer turns himself in

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A suspect wanted in connection with shots fired at an off-duty officer and a family member has turned himself in.

Ronald Guidry turned himself into the Lafayette Police Department early Wednesday morning. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder.

He faces charges in connection to a June 18 shooting on E. Simcoe Road. Shot were fired at a vehicle by an off-duty Duson officer. A member of the officer’s family was a passenger in the car, police said.

Romeion Glaude is named as a second suspect in the shooting.