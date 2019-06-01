Louisiana Senate passes statewide ridesharing legislation

BATON ROUGE, La. (Ehrhardt Group) – Today the Louisiana Senate passed a statewide framework for ridesharing by a vote of 34-1, bringing residents one step closer to rides at the tap of a button across Louisiana. The legislation replaces the existing patchwork of local regulations and puts uniform rules for rideshare services like Uber and Lyft into place throughout the state, paving the way for expansion to residents in more suburban and rural areas. HB575, which was introduced by House Speaker Taylor Barras (R-District 48) and Representative Tanner Magee (R-District 53), unanimously passed the House before making its way to the Senate, where the bill was championed by Senator Rick Ward (R-District 17) and Senator Sharon Hewitt (R-District 1). The bill passed the House overwhelmingly each year since 2016 – but this is the first time it has reached the floor of the Senate for a vote.

“I am proud the Senate voted today to create one set of rules for ridesharing in Louisiana,” said Senator Rick Ward, III (R-District 17). “This legislation is important for our entire state, especially our more rural areas that do have access to ridesharing right now and will soon have more opportunities at their fingertips.”

“This commonsense legislation will ensure that all of Louisiana’s hard-working citizens have access to ridesharing, whether it be as drivers or riders,” said Senator Sharon Hewitt (R-District 1). “We need Uber and Lyft across our state under a statewide plan, and I am thrilled that now more people will be able to earn money driving without confusion when crossing parish lines.”

“Allowing the rest of the state to have access to rideshare services is not a privilege – it is a need,” said Representative Tanner Magee (R-District 53). “More than 40 states across the country have statewide ridesharing frameworks, and I am proud Louisiana will now join them with one set of rules that will expand access to transportation options for our residents and visitors.”

Local elected officials and business leaders in the Let’s Geaux Louisiana Coalition have advocated for a single set of statewide rules for ridesharing companies in Louisiana for the last three years. The Let’s Geaux Louisiana Coalition launched an online petition earlier this year for those who agree that everyone in Louisiana deserves access to ridesharing, and thousands of residents wrote their Senators to urge them to pass the bill.

“The Senate’s passage of a statewide ridesharing framework is a victory for everyone who needs access to reliable rides and flexible work opportunities throughout Louisiana,” said Evangeline George, Uber Southeast Public Affairs Manager “We thank those who have worked hard to bring one clear set of rules for ridesharing to Louisiana – from the Louisiana House and Senate to local elected officials and organizations in the Let’s Geaux Louisiana coalition to the many Uber riders and drivers who spoke in support.”

“Lyft is excited to provide safe, affordable, convenient rides to everyone in Louisiana,” said Carter Stern, Public Policy Manager for Lyft. “Passing this legislation will create opportunities for people across the state and Lyft is looking forward to growing our relationship with Louisiana.”

“Ridesharing is an economic asset we’ve been missing in our region,” said Deborah Randolph, President, Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We are thrilled that this legislation has passed the Senate and we look forward to the signing of the bill to allow ridesharing companies to serve central Louisiana.”

“By establishing one clear set of rules across the state, Louisiana rideshare drivers will be given the opportunity to make the most of their hours behind the wheel,” said Courtney Baker, LABI Director Government Reform Task Force, Technology and Trade, Transportation & Tourism.

“Central Louisiana deserves the same access to ridesharing that’s available in Louisiana’s biggest cities,” said Clarence Fields, Mayor of Pineville. “A statewide framework will bring ridesharing to Pineville, giving our residents the ability to earn extra income and get the reliable rides that they deserve.”

“I feel that if this service is offered in every city and town in Louisiana, it will give people the opportunity to plan ahead and have that plan to have a ride to bring them home after drinking,” said Valerie Cox, Program Director for MADD Louisiana.

HB575 establishes one set of rules for the operation of Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) like Uber and Lyft in the State of Louisiana, replacing the existing patchwork of conflicting local regulations. The bill requires background screening standards for TNC drivers and includes consumer protection provisions that strengthen the community of riders and drivers in Louisiana with requirements such as fare transparency, electronic receipts and ease of identification of TNC vehicles and drivers. Currently, many of Louisiana’s more rural areas do not have access to ridesharing – leaving those who need a ride and potential drivers behind.

