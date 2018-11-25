Louisiana Renaissance Festival underway every weekend through Dec. 9

The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is underway outside Hammond every weekend now through December 9.

The festival gives young and old an opportunity to learn about history, everyday life and the social structure of the European Renaissance.

Visitors will see royalty, peasants, skilled craftsmen, several stage acts from swordsmen to jugglers including a full contact joust.

Over 30,000 people are expected to attend the 6-weekend festival.

The Renaissance is also known for entertainment and events such as: Shakespeare, juggling, fire eating, magicians, sword-fighting duels, birds of prey, and jousting.

Over 100 merchants with hand crafted wares, over fifty live shows every day, shows for the kids include Robin Hood and the Award winning Hobgoblin Hill puppets.

Every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 9 including the Friday after Thanksgiving.

For more information visit: www.larf.org