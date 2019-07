A celebration of life will be held at Generations Hall in New Orleans from noon to 3 p.m., July 14 for radio host John Walton of the Walton and Johnson radio show.

The memorial will include a Second Line and tribute brass band, according to the verified Walter and Johnson twitter account.

Food and drink will be provided by Tommy Cvitanovich’s Dragos and Alicia Maenza’s 12 Seasons Catering.

The public is invited to attend.