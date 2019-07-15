Louisiana governor ‘grateful’ storm wasn’t worse

Louisiana’s governor says he is “extremely grateful” that Tropical Depression Barry did not cause the disastrous floods that had earlier been forecast.

In a news conference Sunday evening, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Barry’s rains could have been much worse. He says the state is now better prepared for future storms.

Edwards says more than 90 people have been rescued from 11 parishes because of the storm. He does not believe there have been any weather-related fatalities.

The governor urged residents to be cautious when going outside and to avoid any downed power lines.

___