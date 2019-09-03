Louisiana community colleges among top 100 ‘fastest-growing’ in the country

More than half of Louisiana’s community colleges are among the top 100 “fastest-growing colleges,” according to a national ranking by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Seven of the 12 Louisiana Community and Technical College System’s 12 institutions were in the top 100, five in the top 50 and one in the top 10, according to The Chronicle’s list of public institutions that award associate’s and/or bachelor’s degrees.

“What we’re seeing is clearly an increase in enrollment and an increase in adult students,” system President Monty Sullivan said. “It shows there is significant demand in local communities for the work we do in our colleges.”

