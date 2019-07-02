Longtime Avoyelles Parish ADA Norris Greenhouse Sr. dies

Norris Greenhouse Senior, a longtime Avoyelles Parish Assistant District Attorney who worked under former DA Ed Knoll for nearly ten years and under current DA Charlie Riddle for nearly 18 years as a prosecutor, has died.

He was 62-year-old, KALB TV reports.

He was a graduate of Marksville High School and also studied at LSU.

“Norris was fun-loving,” Riddle said. “If we had any kind of function at the DA’s office everybody waited for Norris to get there because he loved music and enjoyed being around people, very social. He was kind, I know many many examples of people being helped by him and he didn’t have to do that but he did it. Worked hard, worked very hard, late hours. He would always show up in court no matter how late he was working the night before and ready to go.”

No information has been released on funeral arrangements.