Local store uses packaged meat to celebrate big wins for LSU, Saints

Louisiana sports fans are riding high after big wins from the Saints and Tigers this past weekend and on Monday Night Football.

That excitement clearly influenced workers at a Rouses store in Lafayette.

A post on social media shows sausages contorted to read ‘WHO DAT’ and ‘LSU’ among the frozen meats at the Rouses on Johnson Street in Lafayette.

LSU picks back up this Saturday against Northwestern State, and the Saints will travel to Los Angeles Sunday to once again take on Rams.

Ragin Cajuns fans need not worry, Im sure a plan is in the works!

