Local musician ‘Cupid’ honored with Super Ambassador Award

The Lafayette Consolidated Government awarded a Lafayette native who taught the world a brand new dance.

Recording artist Bryson “Cupid” Bernard received the Super Ambassador Award during Tuesday’s council meeting.

You might have heard his top 100 song “Cupid Shuffle.”

It caught the attention of Atlantic Records who signed on the artist.

Cupid was offered an R & B career in Los Angeles, but refused so he could continue living in Lafayette.

“I am a 337 representative, and I will continue to do that positively and with good influence. My record seems to be unblemished. I try to keep it that way, and it’s all about representing in a positive light.”

Cupid is also being considered as the opening act or perhaps the closing act for next year’s Festival International de Louisiane.

The council will discuss that matter at a later meeting.

Members even teased attempting a world record cupid shuffle if they book his performance.