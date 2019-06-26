The Advertiser: Loan to mayor’s aide paid off, but state, federal investigations into its handling continue

LAFAYETTE, La.- An aide to Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux has paid off a $35,000 low-interest loan from a local community group that triggered state and federal investigations into whether the financing was handled properly.

Marcus Bruno, an assistant to Robideaux, and his wife, Traci, paid off the loan this week, less than three years after the 10-year financing was approved by the Lafayette Neighborhood’s Economic Development Corporation.

The development organization, which gave the Brunos the loan to help expand their business, LA Consultants LLC, in 2016, disburses federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The original loan, set for a 10-year repayment plan, prompted a pair of investigations by the Louisiana Board of Ethics and HUD, both of which are expected to continue despite the loan’s early payoff, The Advertiser reported.

