LIVE: A Massive fire has erupted at Exxon facility in Baytown, Texas

BAYTOWN, Texas (KHOU)— Baytown police said there are reports of two fires at an Exxon plant in Baytown.

The City of Baytown said it is at the Exxon Mobile BTA. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the sheriff’s office is monitoring the situation and at this time there is no shelter in place.

City of Baytown, TX@CityofBaytown

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW:@ExxonMobilBTA is dealing with a fire at it’s facility. Right now there is NO shelter in place. Please RT. More updates to come.3311:00 AM – Jul 31, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacy95 people are talking about this

Ed Gonzalez✔@SheriffEd_HCSO

@HCSOTexas is aware of the incident at the Exxon facility in Baytown. No shelter in place reported right now. We are monitoring the situation and ready to respond if a police response is needed. #HouNews811:17 AM – Jul 31, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacySee Ed Gonzalez’s other Tweets

Several KHOU 11 viewers have sent in photos and videos of the fire.