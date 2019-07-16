LFD update on gas tank fire on Ambassador Caffery

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- According to the Lafayette Fire Department roadways have reopened after a tank caught on fire at a gas station.

The gas pumps and storage tanks are being assessed at Chevron gas station in the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery for any additional damage, LFD spokesman Alton Trahan said Tuesday morning.

The fire erupted before 9:30 a.m.

Trahan said the driver of the tractor trailer accidentally hit a gas pump while turning in the parking lot. The gas vapors ignited causing the fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, Trahan said.

However, the pump and the canopy of the gas station sustained heavy fire damage. There were no injuries.

State Police HazMat and DEQ arrived on scene to assist with the assessment.

A private contractor will be conducting the assessment and repairing all damages.