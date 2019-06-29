LFD investigating possible lightning strike at apartment complex

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Fire Department is investigating a fire at at apartment complex, which may be been caused by a lightning strike.

According to Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan, a single, second-story apartment unit was damaged at Park Place Apartments in the 100 block of Belle Fontaine Drive.

No one was home when the fire occurred. The unit sustained interior damage, Trahan said.

He could not yet confirm the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

“But we did have lightning in the area,” Trahan said.

Firefighters were still as the scene shortly before 8 p.m.