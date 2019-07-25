Lewisburg historic dance hall goes up in flames, spreads to nearby home

A fire at the once historic Bourque’s Dance Hall in Lewisburg quickly spread to a nearby home Wednesday afternoon.

St. Landry Parish District 2 Fire Chief Bryce Latiolais said crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Leo Lane just after 4 p.m.

On arrival, Latiolais said, they found the old building engulfed and that flames had spread to a nearby home.

No one was inside of the club which, had been out of operation at least 15 years, Latiolais said.

Two people were inside the home, and escaped without injury, according to Latiolais.

Fire crews battled both fires for under an hour before they were brought under control.

An initial investigation revealed that trash was left burning behind the club that quickly got out of control, and spread.