LCG sandbag sites open in Lafayette Parish

The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rainfall in Lafayette Parish, with showers and thunderstorms beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through the weekend.

These storms are related to a tropical disturbance developing in the Gulf of Mexico.

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Department of Public Works would like to remind Lafayette Parish residents that local sandbag stations are open year-round.

Residents in areas at risk of flooding are encouraged to take precautions in advance of threatening weather to protect themselves and their properties.

Residents wishing to sandbag their property may access sandbags at one of two locations:



• LCG Compost Facility, located at 400 Dugas Rd., off North University Ave. (permanent, regular sandbag site)

• South District sandbag site, located at 1017 Fortune Rd. in Youngsville (permanent, regular sandbag site)

The sites are “self-bagging,” meaning the bags and sand are provided to Lafayette Parish residents free, at no charge, but residents will need to supply their own manpower and shovel. Residents are asked to limit their sandbags to four bags per exterior door, with a maximum of 20 sandbags per household. As a reminder, residents should keep and store sandbags for future rain events and not dispose of sandbags after one use.





