Late night fire at Opelousas General Hospital forces patients to be moved

A fire at Opelousas General Hospital forced some patients to be moved from their rooms due to the heavy smoke.

Fire Chief Charles Mason tells KLFY that the fire began in the area of the helipad around 8:54 p.m.

He said when fire officials arrived, they found the roof of the hospital engulfed in flames.

Mason says 25 patients had to be moved out of their rooms on the 4th floor and into what he described as “safe zones” or different areas of the hospital.

He said the fire was brought under control within minutes, and that no patients or hospital employees were injured.

The State Marshal’s Office is on scene as of 10:50 p.m. to assist in the investigation and determine the exact cause of the blaze.