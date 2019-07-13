Lafayette Regional passengers advised to check flight status before heading to airport

Live Now
Lafayette Airport officials have advised its passengers to check on their flight status before heading to the Lafayette Regional Airport.

In a Facebook post, officials said the airport will remain open, but airlines may elect to change or cancel flights.

“Due to the forecast of a tropical weather threat, travelers are urged to check directly with their airlines to inquire about delays and/or possible cancellations of flights.”

Check flight status online here: https://lftairport.com/

For flights that are on schedule, passengers are advised to be at the airport and checked-in at least 1.5 to 2 hours prior to departure.

