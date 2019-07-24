Lafayette Regional Airport awarded more than $5 million in FAA grant

Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) will receive a federal grant totaling more than $7 million to help finance construction of the new terminal, Congressman Clay Higgins announced.

The grant award of $ $5,459,121.00 comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

“The new terminal project at Lafayette Regional delivers a major upgrade to existing infrastructure. The new terminal will alleviate congestion problems and greatly enhance the passenger experience at LFT, Higgins said.

“My office will continue working to secure all federal resources necessary to complete this project.”