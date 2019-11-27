Live Now
Lafayette Police respond to overnight shooting on Conrad Street

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police responded to the scene of a possible shooting late Tuesday night.

Sources say officers were on the scene just after 10:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Conrad Street.

Two victims were reportedly shot, but that has not been confirmed by Lafayette Police at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

