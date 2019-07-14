Live Now
UPDATE: Family member confirms victim of Lafayette shooting is doing better

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Family members of the victim who was shot on Camelia Boulevard near the Vermilion River tell KLFY they are doing okay.

A family member says the victim had surgery for the injuries. They tell us the victim is responding well and has been talking with family members while in recovery.

ORIGINAL: Police are investigating a shooting that possibly occurred inside a vehicle.

According to Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, the shooting occurred Camelia Boulevard near the Vermilion River.

The alleged suspect’s vehicle has reportedly been located at a convenience at the intersection of Congress and Bertrand. He is confirmed to be in custody.

