Lafayette Police investigate late-evening stabbing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The victim was stabbed in the hand, police said. He has been treated and released. No suspects were in custody as of Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL: Lafayette police are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Tuesday.

Initial reports indicate that one individual was stabbed near Ena Street at its intersection with St. Antoine.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas said the victim has been transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

So far no arrests have been made and the matter remains under investigation.

Dugas said that a call was made to police at 7:48 p.m. and is being featured LIVE as it unfolds on A&E’s Live PD.