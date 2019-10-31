Lafayette Police find man shot after responding to disturbance call

Live Now
UPDATE: An arrest has been made in a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in the 2400 block of W. Pinhook Road.

According to Lafayette Police, 21-year-old Dempsey Jones Jr. of Carencro, surrendered to authorities at the Lafayette Police Department.

Jones was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and charged with one count of attempted 2nd degree murder.

Police say the victim remains at local hospital.

ORIGINAL: A 22-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. when police say they responded to the 200 block of Merchants Blvd. to a reported disturbance outside an apartment complex. 

There they located the victim who was then transported to a local hospital.

Moments prior to the disturbance call police say they received a call of shots fired in the parking lot of a local business in the 2400 block of W. Pinhook Road.

It was then determined that both calls involved the same party, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

