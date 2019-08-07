Lafayette Parks and Recreation host professional athletic leadership program

Lafayette Parks and Recreation will sponsor its first annual Professional Athletic Leadership Program.

The event begins at 10 a.m. August 10, at the Robichaux Recreation Center.

During the event, professional athletes will talk to parents and children on how athletics prepared them for life off the field.

Confirmed guests include:

Devery Henderson, LSU National Champion and Super Bowl Champion of New Orleans Saints;

Clarence Verdin, former ULL (USL) Star, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons Star;

Lloyd Mumphord, former Texas Southern Star, member of the Miami Dolphin’s undefeated 1972 team and Baltimore Colts;

Hollis Conway, ULL Track Star and Olympic High Jumper.

Other invitees include ULL Football Players.

Additionally, the Lafayette Youth Associations will be registering participants for the upcoming football season.

FREE food and drinks will be provided by Super I Foods on Willow Street.

Contact Connie Trent @ 337-291-8362; Bill Verret @ 337-291-8368 or Danny Cook @ 337-291-8380 for more information.