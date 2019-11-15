Lafayette High School on lockdown as Police investigate threat

Live Now
LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Lafayette High School is currently on lockdown after reports of some sort of verbal threat.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas tells News 10 that the school has been on lockdown since 6:41 a.m. in reference to that threat.

Several viewers have called saying that students have been evacuated to the school’s stadium.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

News 10 has a crew en route to the scene.

