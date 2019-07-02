Lafayette has three new cultural districts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux says with historic state tax credits now available, developers are already reaching out to the city about redevelopment in the new cultural districts.

The cultural districts are: the University Gateway, Oil Center, and Freetown-Port Rico.

Freetown dates back to the late 1800s. The community was known as a safe place for freed slaves. Two years ago, Freetown received its historic district designation.

The new designation as a cultural district further amplifies Freetown’s place in Lafayette’s history. “Go shopping to Heymann. Wednesday was Heymann Wednesday,” resident Nona Taylor said.

Nona Taylor and her brother Major are longtime residents of Freetown. Major says he owns property in Freetown and he intends to keep it for the family.

“It’s going to be two years since I retired and I got some homes and I just want to keep it up and keep that blood circulating in the neighborhood,” Major added.

“The people who have been here for a very long time; they give this place the soul and attitude and the feeling of the neighborhood, ” business owner Robert Aution said.

Robert Autin is the new owner of Acadian Superette which has a long history in Freetown as well. As a cultural district there’s a local sale taxe exemption for original artwork sold in the desiganted districts. The superette has such work on its walls.

“When I think of lafayette culture I think of this area. I just didn’t want to get into the restaurant business I wanted to have a business in freetown,” Autin explained.