Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette church housing homeless during freezing weather, asking for donations

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
cold weather

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Pastor Lawrence Levy with Freedom World Church says he will be sheltering homeless in the Hub City during the cold weather coming through Acadiana today and tonight.

The church is asking for donations such as food and blankets to help house the homeless sheltering there.

Levy says he’s offering to shelter as many homeless as he’s able to and anyone who would like to donate food, blankets and other necessities can drop them off at Freedom World Church at 212 Delord Street in Lafayette, or contact him at (678) 799-5712.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

37°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Some clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Crowley

37°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Opelousas

34°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Some clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

36°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
23 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Some clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

New Iberia

37°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
25°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories