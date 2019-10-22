Live Now
Kristen Bell offers support in search for missing ‘Cupcake’

by: Phil Pinarski

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Kristen Bell attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Actress Kristen Bell showed her support of the search for 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

In a post on her Instagram story, Bell posted a picture of the missing child, telling her followers to keep an eye out for her.

“If anyone has information about 3-year-old Kamille McKinney, abducted in Birmingham, AL last week, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 anonymously,” the post read.

Kamille has been missing since Oct. 12. She was reported missing in the Tom Brown Village area during an outdoor birthday party.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

