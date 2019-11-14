KISS announces “End of the Road” World Tour stop at the Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – It’s the end of the road for one of rock and roll’s biggest bands, and that band is making one last stop with a return to the Hub City!
On Wednesday, the Cajundome announced that KISS will be performing there as part of their “End of the Road” World Tour on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
The iconic band says this is their final tour ever.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m.
For ticket information, click here.
