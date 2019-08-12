Kaplan police officers outfitted with body cameras

The Kaplan Police Department received 16 new body cameras for their officers.

Police Chief Joshua Hardy says this will help with police accountability.

“When I took office, one of my goals was to get a grant to purchase body cameras for the officers. I find it’s good to have accountability on the officers’ part and the community’s part,” added Chief Hardy.

A grant approved for $5,000 allowed for the body cameras for Kaplan Police officers.

Captain Irvin Cates with the Kaplan Police Department, said, “It comes equipped with a little alligator clip in the back and it’s just going to hook right there in front of their uniform and they’ll wear it constantly right there.”

When officers are on shift and have public interactions, the camera will have to be on. It records up to nine hours of continuous coverage.

“If they want to capture crime scene photos or just photographic evidence, they can stop and push this button on the top. It’s going to continuously take a still shot of whatever it is pointed at the time and it’s going to timestamp it,” added Captain Cates.

Officers can record video or take pictures using the key fob that comes with the camera.

“It’s going to automatically store everything to a shared drive here at that department so we will keep all those files for any future prosecuting of these people,” said Captain Cates.

Chief Hardy explained, “It’ll help bring down the complaints against officers because the officers will do it the way they’re supposed to do it, and the public won’t make false complaints on the officers or if it is a legit complaint, we can go back on the body camera footage and discipline the officer as necessary.”

Leading to more transparency and making the department even more efficient.

The body cameras will also have night vision to be able to record any public interactions at night.