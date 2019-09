A female juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting Sunday night on South June Drive near its intersection with Jessica Street.

According to Lafayette police, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of S. June Drive.

Very little other information has been released at this point, but we do know the victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

One suspect has been taken into custody, Corporal Bridgette Dugas said.