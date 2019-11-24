Live Now
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for treatment of chills, fever

FILE – In this May 26, 2016 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes part in a conference in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Ginsburg says she doesn’t want to think about the possibility of Donald Trump winning the White House, and predicts the next president, “whoever she will be,” probably will have a few […]

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized after experiencing chills and fever.

In a statement Saturday, the court’s public information office says Ginsburg was admitted Friday night to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

The court says Ginsburg was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington before being transferred to Johns Hopkins for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.

The court says that with intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning.

