John Witherspoon, Comedian And ‘Friday’ Star, Dead At 77

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — John Witherspoon, an actor and comedian who was best known for his role as Willie Jones in the “Friday” film franchise, died Tuesday at his home in Sherman Oaks. He was 77.
In a message posted to Witherspoon’s Twitter account Tuesday night, the family confirmed his death.
Witherspoon also starred in films such as “Boomerang” and “Vampire in Brooklyn,” alongside Eddie Murphy. He also made numerous appearances on television shows such as “The Tracy Morgan Show,” “The Boondocks” and “Black Jesus.”
The actor was born in Detroit in 1942 and launched his stand-up comedy and acting career in the late 1970s with guest-staring television roles. He made his feature debut in the 1980 film “The Jazz Singer.”
Regina King tweeted out Tuesday evening, “My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King.”
Witherspoon was scheduled to appear at the Stand Up Live in Hunstville, Alabama later this month.