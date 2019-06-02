“Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer donates $10,000 to a charity that helps students stay in school

(CBS NEWS)- “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer has won $2.065 million and counting and he’s already given some of it away. Now, he and his wife Melissa have donated $10,000 to the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization.

“We are incredibly moved by the generosity of James & Melissa Holzhauer for their $10,000 donation today,” the nonprofit Communities in Schools of Nevada wrote on Facebook this week. They are truly #AllInForKids and we are so grateful for their support!”

Communities in Schools of Nevada is a local branch of a nationwide organization that works to prevent K-12 students from dropping out of school. The nonprofit’s initiatives include mental health services, tutoring and providing nutritional food to kids.

