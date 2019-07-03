Jennings man accused of raping 10-year-old victim

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A Jennings man is facing one count of first degree rape of a juvenile. The alleged victim is 10 years old, authorities said.

On July 1 deputies were called to a local hospital to investigate a complaint of child molestation.

Deputies were told that the alleged victim told a relative that they were touched inappropriately Sunday night by the relatives’s boyfriend. The victim was taken to a Lake Charles medical facility for examination.

Jeff Davis Sheriff’s detectives obtained a warrant for Jason Ray Craft, on charges of first degree rape.

Craft was arrested Tuesday night.

He is held in the parish jail with no bond.