Jeff Davis Parish man arrested for allegedly abusing woman in front of her children

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A Lacassine man is domestic violence and child endangerment charges after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend, authorities said.

At about 8 p.m. Monday night, Jeff Davis Parish deputies were called to the 400 block of Romero Drive in reference to a disturbance.

The victim told deputies that her boyfriend “pulled her hair and grabbed her by the throat.”

The victim’s three children were present at the time, authorities said.

The boyfriend, identified as 27-year-old Justin Cody Hires, was arrested and booked into the parish jail on domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

He currently has no bond.