“It must suck to be that dumb!” Sen. Kennedy defends remarks against Pelosi

U.S. Senator John Kennedy’s comments on President Trump’s impeachment inquiry are drawing national criticism.

During the president’s visit to Monroe, he told the crowd, he said, “Louisiana can send a message to the radical left they can never ignore.”

President Trump was referring to our elections, but Senator Kennedy’s remarks certainly did the trick, “Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to impeach him (Trump). I don’t mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb!”

As soon as the words left Sen. John Kennedy’s mouth, national media pounced on it.

From CNN to The Morning Joe on MSNBC commentators criticized the politicians. “He actually does mean disrespect,” said Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough. “He has degraded himself, and by the way, senator guess what? No matter what you do the rest of your life, that’s your moment when you die.”

Senator Kennedy defended his comments Thursday on Fox News, “I didn’t mean disrespect, but I do think what I said was accurate. Let me say it again. I think that what Speaker Pelosi is doing here is not only dumb, but it’s dangerous…This process is rigged. I mean this is like a professional wrestling smackdown. It’s all scripted.”

Other top republicans agreed with the senator’s rhetoric saying the impeachment inquiry is solely a political move.

“What’s going on in Washington today is a disgrace,” Vice President Mike Pence told reporters. “I think the American people know is nothing more than a partisan impeachment. It’s the latest effort by Democrats to try to overturn the results of the 2016 election. I think the American people see through it.”

Meanwhile, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said, “I find the whole process to be a sham and I’m not going to legitimize it.”

While Kennedy said Speaker Pelosi and the impeachment would bring American politics to a new low, Democrat senators like Ohio’s Sherrod Brown said she’s elevated the country, “I’m disappointed because I like John and for him, for him to say that about Nancy Pelosi is so off the mark. She’s the best…the best leader of a political party in either house in this Congress in 100 years.”

“Here’s the way I read Senator Kennedy and some of the saying Senator Graham is saying.. They’re very worried. They’re very worried,” said Virginia Democrat Senator Tim Kaine.

“So they have to decide whether they want to keep coming up with one new desperate soundbite after the next, or whether they should take the oath of office seriously,” Kaine said.

Senator Kennedy said he is worried, not about the impeachment’s outcome but what it could mean for the country, “She is going to elevate partisan impeachment to the new norm. Someday we will have a democratic president, and many Republicans will feel obligated to impeach because they don’t agree with his or her politics.”

Speaker Pelosi has not formally addressed senator Kennedy’s insult, but Friday she continued her push for impeachment on social media saying, “Our inquiry has uncovered some profound betrayals of our constitution.”

