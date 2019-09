IBEIRA PARISH- Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in a ditch.

The sheriff’s office received a call around 3:00pm, Sunday about a body in a ditch at the intersection Old Jeanerette Road and Bayside Road.

Major Wendell Rayborn with IPSO says, the male victim has not been identified.

The coroner will determine the identity and cause of death of the victim and notify next of kin.

Officials are investigating this as a possible homicide.