Inmate workers renovating Opelousas City Jail, closed since 2018

There is no inmate lockdown or roll call performed at the Opelousas City Jail.

Instead, the metal doors leading to prisoners’ cells are flung open, and work crews are busy refitting piping insulation over the building’s reinstalled ventilation system.

In May, 2018 former Police Chief Donald Thompson ordered that the 60-year-old jail, which can hold 24 prisoners, be shut down for much-needed repairs. The order came after state officials assessed the building.

Assistant Chief Scott Aymond said the Department of Health and Hospitals and the State Fire Marshal’s Office toured the facility and found lighting and plumbing issues, and made recommendations about what need to be done in order for the jail to remain open.

Current Police Chief Martin McLendon said he has made reopening the jail a priority since taking office in January.

McClendon recently told an Opelousas Rotary Club gathering that he needs the jail repaired and functioning.

